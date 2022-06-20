Renowned British singer, Rita Ora dances to Camidoh’s SugarCane Remix on her Tiktok; expect a Latino remix soon!

Famous Kosovo-born British singer/songwriter, Rita Sahatçiu Ora aka Rita Ora just can’t get enough of Camidoh’s Sugarcane Remix in this video.

She has shown off her playful side in a hilarious dancing TikTok video she posted on Instagram Stories.

The 31-year-old singer made fans smile with the footage of her energetic moves as she danced to Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ remix.

Rita donned a revealing white cropped vest and tracksuit bottoms, flashing her toned abs and underboob.

Rita covered her face with a blue sheet mask while using a crystal roller to cleanse her complexion before filming the amusing TikTok video in her hotel room.

She rose to prominence in February 2012 when she featured on DJ Fresh’s single, “Hot Right Now”, which reached number one in the UK. Her debut studio album, Ora, released in August 2012, debuted at number one in the United Kingdom.

BREAKING🇬🇭🎶: @Camidoh’s #Sugarcane is gonna have a Latino remix.

—

This comes after the team noticed a lotta traction the song has gained in Puerto Rico.



Can’t stop. Won’t stop.



🇬🇭🤝🇵🇷🎶



🦅 pic.twitter.com/K6ykqBGmKm — Kwame King🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) June 20, 2022

