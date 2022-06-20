Mfantseman artists team-up for 'Hustle'

UDP Stream in a bid to facilitate the growth of music talents functional in the Mfantseman district has partnered with United-Mfantseman to feature the newest six talents growing the municipality on a record titled Hustle.

The big six who have substantiated individually their enormous talents incorporate their sovereignty on this journey that liberates them from their limitations to their homegrown audience and push their music to a greater audience across and outside the country.

Holding the torch and leading this Mfantseman liberation is afrobeat and versatile artists Joevin Merders, Herby Boi, Abeequ D3mi, Khofy Guyson, Weezy Baron, and the only lady amongst the group Miss A Jay.

Production credit goes to seasoned Ghanaian producer Ivan BeatzGh.

Hustle is available on Boomplay

And across other music, DSP’s via the below link: https://song.link/i/1630378690

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic