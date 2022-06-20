fbpx
Kwesi Arthur, Tiwa, Yemi, Shmurda, Kinaata, Stone, others appear on tracklist of MzVee’s 1030 album

It's a 10-track album! Pre-order now!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Photo Credit: MzVee/Twitter

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda aka MzVee has revealed the track list and features of 1030 – her commemorative album for lasting over a decade in the industry.

The award-winning songstress will be releasing the album on June 24 and she will be releasing it to celebrate her 10th anniversary in the music industry.

She unveiled the tracklist on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter and the caption reads;

“10 years.. 10 solid tracks!! There’s something in there for everyone. Thank you to my producer
@kizzybeat
and to all the amazing artists who featured on this amazing album..
#1030Album out 24/06/2022
Preorder now: https://mzvee.lnk.to/10Thirty”

