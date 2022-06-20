Kwesi Arthur, Tiwa, Yemi, Shmurda, Kinaata, Stone, others appear on tracklist of MzVee’s 1030 album

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda aka MzVee has revealed the track list and features of 1030 – her commemorative album for lasting over a decade in the industry.

The award-winning songstress will be releasing the album on June 24 and she will be releasing it to celebrate her 10th anniversary in the music industry.

She unveiled the tracklist on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter and the caption reads;

10 years.. 10 solid tracks!! There’s something in there for everyone. Thank you to my producer @kizzybeat and to all the amazing artists who featured on this amazing album.. #1030Album out 24/06/2022

Preorder now ➡️ https://t.co/9Gwb9aRv07 pic.twitter.com/KnTc1Qezgx — MzVee #1030Album (@mzveegh) June 20, 2022

“10 years.. 10 solid tracks!! There’s something in there for everyone. Thank you to my producer

@kizzybeat

and to all the amazing artists who featured on this amazing album..

#1030Album out 24/06/2022

Preorder now: https://mzvee.lnk.to/10Thirty”

I had such an awesome time at my private #1030album listening for the media last night @twistgh @levelupgh . A big thank you to everyone who showed up. Thanks for the love!! #1030Album out on 24/06/2022 🥂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MX2JY6jlg3 — MzVee #1030Album (@mzveegh) June 19, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic