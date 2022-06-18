fbpx
Top Stories

Samini, Kuami Eugene, Lilwin, other celebs hop on Lasmid’s viral ‘Friday Night’ Challenge!

He's the latest hitmaker in town! Stream 'Friday Night' here

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Samini, Kuami Eugene, Lilwin, other celebs hop on Lasmid's viral 'Friday Night' Challenge!
Photo Credit: Lasmid/fb

Lasmid Owusu Nathaniel, aka Lasmid has revealed that he is shocked at the rate at which his new song “Friday Night” is trending on social media.

Speaking in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon on the “Convo With The Head” segment, the sensational singer revealed that he has more powerful songs which he was supposed to release before “Friday Night” but he is shocked at the rate at which the song went viral.

Lasmid revealed that with the help of the Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and the TikTok star, Asantewaa, the song managed to break boundaries to amass enormous attention on social media.

He revealed that he was on set with Lilwin when he informed him about his decision to release two songs.

He played “Friday Night” and instantly, Lilwin loved the song and they shot a short video just to aid in the promotion and in a short while, the song went viral.

Lasmid added that the song he had already planned on releasing was titled “Mep3asem” but after he realized the attention he garnered with “Friday Night”, he decided to scrap the first one and release “Friday Night”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sarkodie billed for the first ever Afrobeats Festival in Berlin, Germany!

Sarkodie billed for the first ever Afrobeats Festival in Berlin, Germany!

4 days ago
Friday Night by Lasmid

Audio: Friday Night by Lasmid

4 days ago
Feli Nuna rebuts "Investor" A-Plus with a diss track after his wild allegations!

Feli Nuna rebuts “Investor” A-Plus with a diss track after his wild allegations!

5 days ago
Nektunez, MOG, Paul Cruz, Tubhani, CTea, UBeatz, RansomBeatz billed for 2nd edition of Possigee Mix Class!

Nektunez, MOG, Paul Cruz, Tubhani, CTea, UBeatz, RansomBeatz billed for 2nd edition of Possigee Mix Class!

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker