Samini, Kuami Eugene, Lilwin, other celebs hop on Lasmid’s viral ‘Friday Night’ Challenge!

Lasmid Owusu Nathaniel, aka Lasmid has revealed that he is shocked at the rate at which his new song “Friday Night” is trending on social media.

Speaking in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon on the “Convo With The Head” segment, the sensational singer revealed that he has more powerful songs which he was supposed to release before “Friday Night” but he is shocked at the rate at which the song went viral.

Lasmid revealed that with the help of the Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and the TikTok star, Asantewaa, the song managed to break boundaries to amass enormous attention on social media.

He revealed that he was on set with Lilwin when he informed him about his decision to release two songs.

He played “Friday Night” and instantly, Lilwin loved the song and they shot a short video just to aid in the promotion and in a short while, the song went viral.

Lasmid added that the song he had already planned on releasing was titled “Mep3asem” but after he realized the attention he garnered with “Friday Night”, he decided to scrap the first one and release “Friday Night”.

