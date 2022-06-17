Mind Hot! Shuga Kwame drills in hard pills to swallow on latest tune

Ghanaian rapper, Shuga Kwame has released yet another banging drill tune about observances of life and living it dubbed; Mind Hot.

Hailing from the camp of Yaa Pono’s Uptown Energy label, the BIS Entertainment signee packs a ton of wise sayings, proverbs and philosophical outlook on life in general on this tune.

Produced by Exosky, the flaming hot drill beat sits well with the crucial punchlines and rhythmic flow of Shuga Kwame that sets the tone for a definite head bopping moment.

Stream/Download Mind Hot across all digital music platforms and do well to get interactive across his socials as he has a ton of new music coming your way!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.