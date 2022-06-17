fbpx
Top Stories

Mind Hot! Shuga Kwame drills in hard pills to swallow on latest tune

A song in season! Stream 'Mind Hot' here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Mind Hot! Shuga Kwame drills in hard pills to swallow on latest tune

Ghanaian rapper, Shuga Kwame has released yet another banging drill tune about observances of life and living it dubbed; Mind Hot.

Hailing from the camp of Yaa Pono’s Uptown Energy label, the BIS Entertainment signee packs a ton of wise sayings, proverbs and philosophical outlook on life in general on this tune.

Produced by Exosky, the flaming hot drill beat sits well with the crucial punchlines and rhythmic flow of Shuga Kwame that sets the tone for a definite head bopping moment.

Stream/Download Mind Hot across all digital music platforms and do well to get interactive across his socials as he has a ton of new music coming your way!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Mind Hot by Shuga Kwame

Single: Mind Hot by Shuga Kwame

3 days ago
Feli Nuna rebuts "Investor" A-Plus with a diss track after his wild allegations!

Feli Nuna rebuts “Investor” A-Plus with a diss track after his wild allegations!

4 days ago
Nektunez, MOG, Paul Cruz, Tubhani, CTea, UBeatz, RansomBeatz billed for 2nd edition of Possigee Mix Class!

Nektunez, MOG, Paul Cruz, Tubhani, CTea, UBeatz, RansomBeatz billed for 2nd edition of Possigee Mix Class!

4 days ago
I have no second job, Music is all I have; I promoted my music not only in Nigeria - Gyakie

I have no second job, Music is all I have; I promoted my music not only in Nigeria – Gyakie

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker