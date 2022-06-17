fbpx
Mantse’s intro on Obrafour’s Oye Ohene Remix sampled by Drake in his new ‘Falling Back’ single!

Ghana Music to the world!!!

Mantse's intro on Obrafour's Oye Ohene Remix sampled by Drake in his new 'Falling Back' single!
This breaking news is proof that songs such as Obrafour’s ‘Oye Ohene Remix’ by Ghanaian artistes have unknowingly sailed the seven seas and appealed to giants like Drake!.

We could make this assertion because top-ranking USA-based Canadian act, Drake has just sampled the intro of Obrafour’s Oye Ohene Remix.

The intro is the voice of Mantse, the name behind the American accent that adlibbed on most of Hammer’s productions.

Drake has used a sample of Mantse’s voice off Obrafour’s Oye Ohene Remix for his song Falling Back. #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #tiktokghana🇬🇭 #fypシ゚viral #ghanamusic #obrafour #hiplife

He is currently the CEO of Accra[dot]Alt, an event agency that hosts the annual Chale Wote Festival for art lovers.

This is a testament to just how far and how impactful Ghana’s music is to the rest of the world. To the young artistes out there, just do good music, you don’t know who is listening and how relevant it might be to another global name in some years to come!

