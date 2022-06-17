KiDi goes Platinum with ‘Touch It’ after attaining over a million streams and sales in India!

Ghana’s man of the moment, Dennis Nana Kwaku Dwamena, widely known as KiDi has bagged his first Platinum Record in India with his most viral song “Touch It”.

“Touch It” happens to be the most popular song off Kidi’s last album dubbed “Golden Boy”. The song was executively produced by the singer himself as well as some of the songs on his album.

The song actually shot the singer to prominence and spread his wings across the world as the song automatically became a worldwide jam. It amassed so much attention on social media as well as all digital streaming platforms.

He managed to recruit the American rapper, Tyga on the song, and that also aided the singer to break the boundaries of the global music world. He also recently won the Reggae/Dancehall song of the year at the recent VGMAs.

Well, the singer has now received his first Platinum Record in India with the song. He expressed his appreciation to his fans as he prays for more successes in many years to come.

