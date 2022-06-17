Finally I see your face, waiting for you for days! Kelvynboy’s wife welcomes twins after 16 months of pregnancy!

Kelvynboy is said to have welcomed a set of twins with his baby mama cum manageress, Shayla Brown who he’s rumored to have married on a low key two years ago.

A video shared by Adom TV to this effect suggests that Shayla carried the pregnancy for a whopping 16 months instead of the normal 9 months gestation period.

Kelvynboy noted for his trending ‘Down Flat’ song is yet to announce the great news to his fans on his social media platforms.

Watch the report filed by Adom TV.

Kelvynboy recently clarified the situation he had with students of the University of Cape Coast when he stormed their campus to perform recently.

Ghgossip.com previously reported that a video that captured the moment former Buniton Music Group signee Kelvynboy was being heckled by angry students of the University of Cape Coast for giving them a short performance on their campus ‘floated’ online.

The students who wanted more of the artist who is unarguably one of the most sought after of the present generation saw some of the male students demanding that he gives them more doses of his goodness instead of the short show he put up and hurriedly left the stage.

Social media reports have it that Kelvynboy was billed to perform at the University of Cape Coast’s 60th-anniversary launch but it also emerged that had also been booked for an event at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Obviously, he wanted to fulfill his contractual obligation by being at the two shows which culminated in chaos at UCC as the students refused to stomach the excuses he gave.

It’s against this background that the UCC students prevented Kelvynboy from leaving as was seen in the video which is circulating on social media.

However, in this fresh development, the singer whose Down Flat is one of the biggest songs in Africa said he was not harassed stated but only wanted to perform early and head back to Accra for another show in another school which did not sit well with them.

