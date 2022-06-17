Black Sherif Becomes The First Ghanaian Artist to Reach 100M Streams on Boomplay

Ghanaian rising star, Black Sherif, has hit 100M streams on Africa’s most expansive music streaming and download platform, Boomplay.

The “Kwaku the Traveller” hitmaker becomes the first Ghanaian artist to reach the 100M streams milestone on Boomplay after having had a phenomenal run since last year.

With this feat, Black Sherif joins Boomplay’s Golden Club, a list of artists who have clocked and surpassed the 100M streams milestone, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Omah Lay and Rayvanny.

“Reaching 100 million streams on Boomplay in such a short time and being the first Ghanaian artist to achieve this feat is a big deal to me. As a young kid from Konongo, who only had a dream and a voice, this brings me to the realisation that I can achieve any and everything so long as I believe and dare myself to take action. Big love to the Boomplay team for putting me on from day one till now,” Black Sherif shared.

Born Mohammed Ismail Shariff, the 20-year-old talented artist released “Money”, “Cry For Me”, and “Destiny” in 2020, which gained him some traction online. Later, he dropped “Money (remix)”, “Adea Kye”, and “Ankonam” and garnered huge buzz on Boomplay across several countries.

When Black Sherif’s “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon” were released in 2021, they went viral and brought him to the mainstream limelight.

A remix of his “Second Sermon” featuring Burna Boy gave him further reach across Africa and beyond. Consequently, during Boomplay’s Recap 2021, which highlights stats and insights of music consumption and engagement on the Boomplay platform, Blacko emerged as Ghana’s 2nd Most Streamed Artist of 2021 and his “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon” were the 1st and 2nd Most Streamed Songs of 2021 in Ghana.

His story written in bright stars, Black Sherif, went on to win the four awards at the 2022 3Music Awards, held in March 2022, including the Boomplay Breakthrough Act of the Year. At the same event, he debuted a spectacular performance of his latest single, “Kwaku the Traveller”.

The song skyrocketed him to African stardom and peaked at NO.1 on both Boomplay Ghana and Nigeria charts. It currently has over 40 million streams on Boomplay.

Blacko is truly a superstar in the making, and the journey continues for Kweku the Traveller! Congratulations to the son of Konongo Zongo!

