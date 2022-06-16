Press Release: Joyce Blessing clarifies viral “wine video”

Gospel singer Joyce Blessing has come out with a straightforward statement that asks all to disregard a private video of her boozing her emotions out.

The said video, “purportedly leaked”, was all over social media platforms yesterday with most captions attributing it to an episode of a broken heart.

This, the management of Joyce Blessing did not take lightly as they believe it was intentionally made public to ridicule their artist.

Investigations have commenced, per the statement, as of now to bring the detractors of Joyce Blessing to book.

Full Press Release:

“Management of Joyce Blessing wishes the general public to disregard the spin being placed on a viral video currently circulating on social media to place Joyce Blessing in a bad light.

This video is first of all an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband and the contents were not meant to be circulated publicly.

It is rather unfortunate that certain persons are doing everything to destroy the hard won reputation of a talented and inspirational musician. It is obvious that the intent of the circulation is to target and destroy this reputation.

Management and her legal team have initiated investigations into this matter and the culprit(s) shall certainly be held responsible.

We urge all to be cautious and desist from further circulation of this rather private video.

Joyce Blessing does not in any way manner or form condone any unhealthy behaviour and she will continue to act as a positive source of inspiration to all those who have faith in the Lord.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.