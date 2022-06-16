My money not from drugs or sakawa, I do importation & real estate; Kwaisey Pee failed to defend me on this – Criss Waddle

Criss Waddle has finally revealed his source of wealth & the reason he’s not in talking terms with his cousin, Kwaisey Pee in an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM.

The rapper and business mogul who is undoubtedly one of the richest Ghanaian musicians of the present era, had had to deal with a negative tag of indulging in cyber fraud (sakawa).

Although no one has been able to prove that he is indeed into internet scamming, the rumour has been widespread and has become a dent on his huge image. Responding to this, Waddle- born Kweku Addai said he has been investing in legit businesses since 2016.

He said that the street is the stepping stone to the next level so whatever anyone makes on the street one should learn to invest in other businesses for the future.

”Drug was never part of what I was doing on the street and after making good money on the street I decided to invest in real estate and importation so that’s what I do.

”I watch people make mistakes and learn from them and on social media, I learn from those who have achieved from real estate and importations and also have age-mates who have ideas but don’t have money so I listened to them a lot,” he stated.

He also reserved some words for muscian Kwaisey Pee who happens to be his cousin for failing to defend him from the sakawa tag all these years.

Criss Waddle said the last straw was when Kwaisey Pee was interviewed on radio and he said he does not know his source of income when he was asked by the interviewer what he (Waddle) is into aside from music.

”We are okay but not having the best relationship, everything was fine until his recent interview where he said he doesn’t know the business I’m into, so when you get a platform and you refuse to defend me I wonder if you are a brother or a friend,” he lamented to Ohemaa Woyeje.

