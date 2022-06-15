Camidoh lists ace Ghanaian acts that made it possible to invade Nigerian market; readies for ‘Need My Flowers’ EP & a new single this June!

Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, aka Camidoh has named ace Ghanaian artistes that paved the way for others to enter the Nigerian market as well as give reasons why he hasn’t returned to Ghana yet.

He said that artists like VIP, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and others laid the pipeline in Nigeria for the young artists in the system now.

One of the things Nigeria and Ghana have in common is the music vibe. There have many instances where Ghanaian and Nigerian artists have linked up and collaborated to bring a hit song.

Camidoh has disclosed that due to the pipelines laid by their predecessors, it has become easier for young artists to gain access to the Nigerian market.

Camidoh showed appreciation to artists like VIP, R2Bees, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and others who paved the way for the new artist to penetrate the Nigerian market.

Camidoh has advised other artists yet to penetrate the Nigerian market to set their minds on that goal saying that there’s never a better time because the time is now.

Speaking about his music ‘Sugarcane’, Camidoh disclosed that he is overjoyed about how his music went viral and also penetrated the market.

He added that he would love to stay long in Nigeria looking at how his music is everywhere in the country.

Camidoh in an interview with Pulse Naija has disclosed that he wants to take advantage of the music waves and sustain his relevance in the Nigerian market. According to him, he is not joking as he disclosed that he has already started some studio recordings.

“I’m doing my best to ensure that I do what I can and also not be like a one-time thing, he said. Camidoh has disclosed that he is working on a new song and hopefully by the end of June, his new track will drop.

Camidoh has disclosed that he is working on his EP titled “Need my flowers” and has great artists on it. He added that his fans will love his EP when it’s released because he knows what his fans want from him.

