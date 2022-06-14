Kuami & KiDi’s success not just due to talent but a good team; brands need to realize that Gospel artistes now pull the numbers – Joe Mettle

Renowned Gospel act, Joe Mettle ahead of his ‘Kadosh’ concert has commented on Kuami Eugene, KiDi and the discriminatory attitudes of brands towards gospel acts.

The gospel artist Joe Mettle has explained that the young artists Kidi and Kuami Eugene are striving well in the music industry not because they can sing well but because they have a huge crew of creative men behind their brand with good investments.

“Imagine Kuami Eugene and Kidi were handling things themselves, do you think they will be what they are?” Joe Mettle said this in an interview with Asaase Radio Kumasi. Joe Mettle made this statement when asked why Gospel musicians are not able to put out a huge brand.

According to Joe Mettle, the management of Kidi and Kuami Eugene, Lynx Entertainment does everything for the artists hence they have nothing to worry about.

He further stated that “they have a whole team that handles their issues because it is fully and purely business so this is somebody’s work. They wake up every day and think for them to say we have to put his here we have to put that there”.

Furthermore, the one-time VGMA artiste of the year Joe Mettle is of the view that Gospel musicians over the years have not been able to hold up to their brand and craft because companies do not invest in them.

“But in Gospel where is the money? When you go to the people to sponsor they will say that it’s Gospel so they don’t want to sponsor. Sometimes they will and sometimes will not,” Joe Mettle told Asaase radio Kumasi in an interview.

“I think that the religious connections make it difficult for them to sponsor. There are people that will not look at your proposal just because it’s Christian,” he revealed.

He claimed that what the companies have not realized is that, Gospel musicians indeed have what they are looking for especially when it comes to numbers and holding bigger events across the country.

