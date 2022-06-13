I have no second job, Music is all I have; I promoted my music not only in Nigeria – Gyakie

Following the release of her latest ‘Something’ single, Jackline Acheampong aka Gyakie has made a factual statement about her only source of income & the Nigerian music industry.

She made the post on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter and the proclamation has to do with her music career.

According to her, she has no second job adding that music is all that she has. Her post suggests that she does not have plans to quit music and she will be doing whatever it takes to make drop more bangers and win some awards.

The post that she made reads;

“I have no second job. Music is all I have”

In a recent post, Gyakie revisited the embarrassing moment she had to endure when she first performed at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

It could be recalled that Gyakie made headlines some days ago after revealing what happened to her when she first stepped on the stage to perform when she was still a student of KNUST.

Revisiting the incident in a recent interview on the popular Ghanaian radio station, Hitz FM, she indicated that she was encouraged to do better when the incident happened.

My new song “SOMETHING” is Out Now on all music platforms! Thanks for your patience darlings 💛 Go stream and share 😈 💫https://t.co/zTp7EontLd



P.S: Don’t rate my dance moves 😂 pic.twitter.com/9is0ed7CRc — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) June 10, 2022

In her submission, she said;

“People have set their minds to a certain target where think if you are not able to do better with your current song as you did with your previous hit, it means you are not good enough.

I don’t think I am buried as Blakk Rasta thinks. Being booed during my first performance on the KNUST campus actually encouraged me.”

Furthermore, the Fast-rising Ghanaian female musician, believes that her decision to enter the Nigerian music market aided her career.

I have no second job. Music is all I have — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) June 12, 2022

Gyakie, after securing a position in the Ghanaian music industry, moved on to the neighboring oil-rich country’s industry.

She collaborated with well-known Nigerian artist Omah Lay on her smash track “Forever,” which received worldwide recognition across Africa, gained traction, and earned her an award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards this year.

She acknowledged the fact that moving to Nigeria resulted in a substantial growth in her career while speaking on Joy Prime.

“Yes, going to Nigeria really helped my career. But not only Nigeria, I also went to other African countries and also promoted my music in the UK and other European countries”. Gyakie said.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.