Feli Nuna rebuts “Investor” A-Plus with a diss track after his wild allegations!

Feli Nuna and A-plus are back at it again after the Towel crooner asked for the support of other women to help her cast out the demon in A-Plus.

Nuna’s post is on the heels of the tirade A Plus launched against the songstress as a sequel to their feud. A Plus in the last 24hrs went berserk on Feli Nuna mocking her for not capitalizing on the leverage he gave her to get the first hit song of her life.

In case you missed it, here is what A Plus posted;

“Your song could not hit after everything I did for you on UTV. Stiiiill even your mother doesn’t know that you have a new song. Ungrateful girl 😂😂😂😂😂Madam, your problem is spiritual. Stop running desperately from media house to media house.

You should be in a prayer camp casting out demons from your life by now. I’m only posting this to see if I can help you trend. You can also respond. Maybe so 2 by 4 media houses will start talking about you.

Ayigbe ni baa kamakama, wo se me yɛ lesbian, me san wɔ boy, me san yɛ feminist. Ah!! Kyerɛ sɛ wo diɛ, anything goes. Nia wo hiaa ne sɛ wo ho aba!! Wayaase yɛ wo frimfrimfrim sɛ Ekumfi Juice 😂😂😂 Bɔi.

If you no hit after this post dia me I no know what I go fit do for you again ooo. Unless you commot that three three cedis towel from your head and walk “naket”. 😅A man is a man!! A man and a woman are not the same in anything. Any woman who does not respect men is in a fight with me. Mempɛ gay, mempɛ lesbian. Mempɛ feminists. 😡😡😡😡😡“

Reacting, Feli Nuna suggested he has been inhabited by demons who manipulate his misdemeanour.

“A Plus…A man is a man and a man came from a woman. DON’T EVER FORGET! Ladies let’s gather here Monday 5pm. We have some demons to cast out!!! drop a fire in the comments for dem…EDZO,” she wrote.

