Kweku Smoke and Bosom PYung team up for; Krakye Geng and Friends Tour

Renowned Ghanaian hip hop artistes, Kweku Smoke and Bosom PYung are poised to go on a tour branded as ‘Krakye Geng’ and Friends Tour.

Kweku Smoke, known in real life as Paul Amankwa and Bosom PYung officially called Prince Ofori are set to embark on a tour named ‘Krakye Geng’ and Friends Tour assisted by special guest artists.

The impending tour will see the duo perform in over 20 different towns and cities acorss the country. ‘Krakye Geng’ Tour starts on Thursday, 16 June, 2022 at Dormaa in the Bono Region and will end on Sunday, 14 August, 2022 at Wa in the Upper West Region.

Kweku Smoke and Bosom PYung will thrill fans and music lovers in cities including Tamale, Kumai, Obuasi, Sunyani, Techiman, Ho, Koforidua, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Winneba, Wenchi, among others.

