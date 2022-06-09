Rocky Dawuni to perform live at Zen Garden

Rocky Dawuni will be LIVE in concert in Ghana at Zen Garden in Accra on Saturday, June 18 at 7pm!

Rocky has been back in Ghana working on various music and environmental initiatives including the Rocky Dawuni Foundation hosted “World Ocean Day” beach clean-up exercise which took place on Wednesday, June 8 at Labadi Beach.

This was attended by the diplomatic corps with many ambassadors representing from countries including Columbia, Lebanon, Kenya, Burkina Faso, Sudan, Togo, Suriname and Zambia. UNESCO, USAID, One Environment, Re-Useable Bags GH and many more organizations came out to support this initiative which was graciously hosted by the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Rocky also participated in the “One Student, One Tree” launch in Cape Coast in early June and will be heading up the Eastern Region for the big “Green Ghana Day” on June 10 where there is an ambitious project by the Government of Ghana to plant 20 million trees throughout all of the regions!

Rocky is gearing up to head to the US for a series of tour dates including the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on July 28.

He has new music in the works and will be dropping a new single with accompanying video soon!

For everyone in Accra, please come out to see this electrifying performer at Zen Garden on June 18.

Limited pre-sale tickets are available at the venue daily from 8am to 11pm (or call 024433339) and will be at the door on the night of the show before they sell out.

Tickets are 100 GHC regular and 200 GHC for VIP tables. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see Ghana’s shining star, Rocky Dawuni in this intimate setting with full 10-piece band!

