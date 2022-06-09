Camidoh announces maiden BoombaFest concert following release of eye-candy visuals for; Sugarcane Remix

The official visuals of “Sugarcane” remix by Camidoh and his collaborators: Mayorkun, King Promise, and Darkoo is out alongside the announcement of BoombaFest.

Directed by ace music director and filmmaker, Rex, the clip was shot at a hand-picked location between Ghana, and Nigeria, the soothing, Afrobeats highlife-leaning song finds the all-star feature cast uniting to sing of a love interest who’s not returning the affection.

The visuals follow on the heels of the audio version’s success. The sharp visuals complement the buzzing track, which has racked up impressive numbers and charted on major platforms such as Nigeria, Apple Music, and Spotify.

In November Ghana will play host to what is to be Camidoh’s annual flagship concert dubbed BoombaFest. Watch this space for further details.

