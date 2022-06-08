fbpx
Top Stories

No musician in Africa sings & dances at the same time apart from me, rate me on the same level with Chris Brown – Mr Drew

Cap or No Cap? Watch/Stream his latest 'Dayana' single here.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
No musician in Africa sings & dances at the same time apart from me, rate me on the same level with Chris Brown - Mr Drew
Photo Credit: Google Images

Andrew Commey Otoo, widely known as Mr. Drew in a latest interview has employed Ghanaians in the diaspora to push his craft to other music lovers abroad.

According to the “Mood” hitmaker, Ghanaians have supported him throughout his journey and he has managed to carve a good name for himself in the country but he feels they can do more to project his name to other countries.

Speaking in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon on the “Convo With The Head” segment, Mr. Drew stated that Ghanaians living outside the country should be able to publicize his craft to other people in other countries.

“No musician in Africa sings and dances at the same time apart from me. Ghanaians living abroad should advertise me & rate me on the same level with Chris Brown”, he stated.

He added that the main agenda should be to market his music brand to the outside world and he should be rated with top American stars like Chris Brown since he is the only musician who can sing and dance in Africa.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Alien! Dr. Pushkin & Kromanteng revisit Achimota Rasta Issue by tackling discrimination on new joint

Alien! Dr. Pushkin & Kromanteng revisit Achimota Rasta Issue by tackling discrimination on new joint

4 days ago
We are not divorced, I love to go clubbing although I'm married - Patapaa's wife speaks

We are not divorced, I love to go clubbing although I’m married – Patapaa’s wife speaks

5 days ago
Fameye discourages Stay Jay from releasing their 2019 joint; netizens react!

Fameye discourages Stay Jay from releasing their 2019 joint; netizens react!

5 days ago
Here To Worship: Minister Owusua releases debut project

Here To Worship: Minister Owusua releases debut project

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker