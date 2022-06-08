No musician in Africa sings & dances at the same time apart from me, rate me on the same level with Chris Brown – Mr Drew

Andrew Commey Otoo, widely known as Mr. Drew in a latest interview has employed Ghanaians in the diaspora to push his craft to other music lovers abroad.

According to the “Mood” hitmaker, Ghanaians have supported him throughout his journey and he has managed to carve a good name for himself in the country but he feels they can do more to project his name to other countries.

Speaking in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon on the “Convo With The Head” segment, Mr. Drew stated that Ghanaians living outside the country should be able to publicize his craft to other people in other countries.

“No musician in Africa sings and dances at the same time apart from me. Ghanaians living abroad should advertise me & rate me on the same level with Chris Brown”, he stated.

He added that the main agenda should be to market his music brand to the outside world and he should be rated with top American stars like Chris Brown since he is the only musician who can sing and dance in Africa.

