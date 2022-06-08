King Promise tops Twitter trends after lookalike spotted welcoming Inaki & Nico Williams at airport!

It’s no news that King Promise is a huge football fan and a staunch believer and supporter of the Ghana Black Stars.

He has been spotted on countless times being the tour guide and playing host to Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi, attending Hearts vs Kotoko matches, among several others.

Today, he is topping Twitter trends after his lookalike welcomed Ghanaian international footballers Inaki Williams and Nico Williams at the Kotoka International airport as they engage in talks on their nationality switch.

Akwaaba🤩🤩🤩



You waited so long for these pictures.



Here you go😌



Nico Williams and Iñaki Williams are in Ghana!



Black Stars 🇬🇭 soon ?😉#3Sports pic.twitter.com/6cGBGo2hwR — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) June 7, 2022

Athletic Bilbao duo Inaki and Nico Williams have arrived in Ghana for a vacation after a long season in Spain.

The brothers arrived on Monday night and are spending some time with family and friends. They have been targets of the Ghana Football Association for a nationality switch to represent the Black Stars.

Inaki and Nico will meet up with the Black Stars management to discuss a possible switch to the nation ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, 3Sports sources understand.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.