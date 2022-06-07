I first met Fuse ODG at Aqua Safari – Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna has revealed how she came in contact with global singer Fuse ODG during one of her media run-ins to promote her Towel song.

Feli Nuna claims that after parting ways with her former label, Beehive Entertainment, she took a break to work on herself.

Listen to the song here: https://fanlink.to/TowelSZN

She went on to say that while she was working, a close friend of hers introduced her to Fuse ODG, who drove her all the way to Aqua Safari to meet him.

Fuse ODG was filming a music video there and that the conversation was going well between both parties.

As time passed, Fuse ODG allowed her to record songs at his studios until the right time came for both of them to collaborate.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.