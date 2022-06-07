fbpx
Top Stories

I first met Fuse ODG at Aqua Safari – Feli Nuna

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 13 mins ago
Recent music by some artists sound like my demo - Feli Nuna
Photo Credit: Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna has revealed how she came in contact with global singer Fuse ODG during one of her media run-ins to promote her Towel song.

Feli Nuna claims that after parting ways with her former label, Beehive Entertainment, she took a break to work on herself.

Listen to the song here: https://fanlink.to/TowelSZN

She went on to say that while she was working, a close friend of hers introduced her to Fuse ODG, who drove her all the way to Aqua Safari to meet him.

Fuse ODG was filming a music video there and that the conversation was going well between both parties.

As time passed, Fuse ODG allowed her to record songs at his studios until the right time came for both of them to collaborate.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 13 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Feli Nuna bares it all with 'Towel'

Feli Nuna bares it all with ‘Towel’

4 weeks ago
Feli Nuna puts up a teaser for upcoming single; Towel

Feli Nuna puts up a teaser for upcoming single; Towel

6th May 2022
After an entire decade of dating, Fuse ODG weds Zimbabwean spouse; Sarkodie, Cheddar, Stefflon Don attend!

After an entire decade of dating, Fuse ODG weds Zimbabwean spouse; Sarkodie, Cheddar, Stefflon Don attend!

12th April 2022
Feli Nuna to give 1k to winners of AzumahDanceChallenge!

Love confuses me sometime – Feli Nuna

8th April 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker