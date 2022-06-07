Guru reveals over GHS 700,000 he spent on Wutah

Maradona Yeboah Adjei, aka Guru NKZ has come out to give reasons for spending over $80,000 to $90,000 on Wutah’s music video.

During an interview on the Ekwansodwodwo segment with Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana on Okay FM, Guru revealed that the number of locations and props that came along with shooting the music video for the music group were very costly.

He revealed that he wanted to dedicate himself to the craft and manage other artists even though he was still an artist because he had wanted to erase the perception that he never helped any artiste when he managed to break through the scene.

He added that the Wutah music group was not the only people he helped but there are a number of musicians he had to invest in their craft because he wanted everyone to witness that he also helped his colleagues when he became successful.

He revealed that the video with Wutah was shot by XBills and at the end of the day, the money he realized he spent on the video was between $80,000 to $90,000.

