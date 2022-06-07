fbpx
Everything I said in ‘Praise’ must manifest – Fameye hints on marrying baby mama & completing estate this year!

Everything I said in that 'Praise' song must manifest this year - Fameye hints on marrying baby mama & completing estate this year!
Photo Credit: Fameye /Twitter

Fameye in a tweet has revealed his intention of manifesting everything he said in his Praise song this year which includes marrying his fiancée.

The award-winning musician made this known in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

The post that he made reads;

“Lol I born 2kids 1man 1pretty woman
Proud responsible father !!! Truuuust
The next should be marrying thier mother !!!finishing my estate !! Everything I said in that praise song must manifest this year Amen🙏🙏”

Some reactions the post got are;

@Kwaku_geezy7 – This is your success and peace bro. Most people don’t understand success

@shalomnici – Amen!
Your new album is lit…
The type of tones I love to start my day with!
You do all!!!🙌🏽

@as3_wagyimii__ – Ok but “Na menya sikan de ama akonta” Don’t gv him anything..he didn’t contribute shid to your success

@NuffSinner – Peace of mind Love you album chale U talk everything Ankasa God bless you

@boadi_sasu – I like that, continue the hustle and follow the process ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏
@Fameye

