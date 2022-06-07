Everything I said in ‘Praise’ must manifest – Fameye hints on marrying baby mama & completing estate this year!

Fameye in a tweet has revealed his intention of manifesting everything he said in his Praise song this year which includes marrying his fiancée.

The award-winning musician made this known in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

The post that he made reads;

“Lol I born 2kids 1man 1pretty woman

Proud responsible father !!! Truuuust

The next should be marrying thier mother !!!finishing my estate !! Everything I said in that praise song must manifest this year Amen🙏🙏”

Some reactions the post got are;

@Kwaku_geezy7 – This is your success and peace bro. Most people don’t understand success

@shalomnici – Amen!

Your new album is lit…

The type of tones I love to start my day with!

You do all!!!🙌🏽

@as3_wagyimii__ – Ok but “Na menya sikan de ama akonta” Don’t gv him anything..he didn’t contribute shid to your success

Praise for win song writer of the year every year for 20 years if not search for Fameye thank you prod by @liquidbeatz_ it should be the next #songsofpeter — songsofpeter (@Fameye) June 6, 2022

@NuffSinner – Peace of mind Love you album chale U talk everything Ankasa God bless you

@boadi_sasu – I like that, continue the hustle and follow the process ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏

