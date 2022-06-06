Gyakie the Songbird chirps ‘Something’ on June 10, fans react!

Jackline Acheampong famed as Gyakie has announced the release date, title and cover artwork for her next song.

The beautiful award-winning musician made this known in a recent post she made on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

In the post, she stated that after nine months of nursing her new song, she will be giving birth to it on June 10.

The post she made reads;

“After 9 months, I’m delivering music on June 10th 🤰”

Some reactions the post got are;

@IHimpson – I love you so much @Gyakie_ I literally think of you and I’m turned on. 😩❤️

@jnr_teq – Lemme go and read songs of Solomon before you drop that banger.

@Areefullah_ – Wow, can’t wait. nice to here, let it be so nice and lovely as it is always.

@LISTOWE50636396 – It has been a while ,can’t wait for this song ❤️🔥🤗

@Celesti75443131 – Oh God I can’t wait, can I be the mid wife anaa mebodam

@AnelkaBoakye – I pray the delivery goes safe so that the song makes hits😍😍😍😍😍😍

