Zongo Na Fito! Friction (VIP) drops official video for his new single

The so-called godfather of Hausa rap, and founder and former frontman of VIP, Friction is back, and he strikes hard with a hiphop track called ‘Zongo Na Fito’.

The song features the ‘All Stars’, which are some of Ghana’s upcoming and established talents, all coming from the Zongo; OVK, Kaysbeatz, Master Planner, Gariba, Stranjah, King Size and Young Trixx.

Watch the official video of ‘Zongo Na Fito’ here:

‘Zongo Na Fito’, meaning ‘I come from the ghetto’, is an anthem about growing up in the ghetto and the struggles and strength that come with it.

In a recent interview Friction states: “The Zongo’s often have a negative connotation, but there are many good things happening as well, many people working hard trying to build a better life.

So besides the focus on the hardship, the song is also a celebration of coming from the ghetto.

Growing up there makes you wise and strong. So no matter where I go or what I achieve, I will forever be proud of where I come from: the zongo.”

‘Zongo Na Fito’ is the first official single of Friction which is released under his newly established record label Top Kings Records.

Top Kings Records is all about showcasing Ghanaian talents and pushing them to the top, with ‘Zongo Na Fito’ as the first big banger to start it off.

