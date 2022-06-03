We are not divorced, I love to go clubbing although I’m married – Patapaa’s wife speaks

Mrs. Liha Miller Amoah aka Queen Peezy, has come out to debunk rumors that her marriage to Patapaa has fallen on rocks among other revelations.

Some concerned fans of the musician raised concerns about the couple not being spotted on social media after the birth of their first child.

Patapaa himself has been missing in the scenes for some time now, hence many presumed that his relationship with Liha has ended.

Liha Miller on the other hand was spotted on social media not wearing her wedding ring in some videos she posted on her page, hence the majority presumed the rumors circulating are true.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix on the Uncut Show, Liha debunked these false speculations made about her and her husband.

She stated that she was surprised to see such false fabrications being circulated on social media. She stated that the fact that she removes her ring in some of the videos she shares on social media doesn’t mean she is no longer married to the musician.

Furthermore, the wife of the Ghanaian Swedru-based musician, clapped back at her critics attacking her for living her private life away from her husband in Germany.

In an interview, Liha Miller stated that she works tirelessly all the time, hence the little freedom she gets she prefers to spend time at the club with her friends.

According to her, she sees absolutely nothing wrong with her spending time with her friends at the club and she spends no one’s money at the club, hence her critics have no right whatsoever to berate her over her choice of lifestyle.

She stated that the only people allowed to comment on her life will have to be her parents, her husband, and her husband’s parents and apart from these people, no outsider is allowed to question her about how she lives her life.

“I’m spending my own money to go out so if anyone wants to talk about it, it can only be my parents, Patapaa, or Patapaa’s parents, nobody can come from outside and tell me Liha you are going out, why? because it is my life”, she said.

She also clarified that she is not addicted to any hard drug nor is she an alcoholic, hence going to the nightclub has been the only thing she does to release stress and free her mind.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.