Here To Worship: Minister Owusua releases debut project

Joyful gospel artist Minister Owusua has released the Here To Worship EP, which also happens to be her maiden body of work.

Here To Worship is a compilation of five powerful songs that has features from legendary gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia, Harry Fiscian, and Minister Enana.

The first single off the EP; “Wo So” which featured Minister Enana has drawn a lot of believers and music lovers’ attention and is receiving great airplay on major radio stations in Ghana.

In an interview with Black I on Adom FM, Minister Owusua mentioned that her ministry is to lead God’s people in worship and also preach the gospel to the lost souls.

