Attention! Sally M releases debut single

Sally M has released her first single – Attention, which has already gained traction in the Media Space in Takoradi.

The FAM Production Management artist in a social media post announced plans for the new release which will be accompanied by a music video.

Sally M is debuting with a song she said was inspired by a friend of hers and her situation with the boyfriend. According to the artist everyone deserves attention and that’s the inspiration behind the song.

“We all deserve attention as human. We need people to care for us. It was an inspiration I got from a friend” – she said during the listening session at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi on May 14, 2022.

The track produced by Bodybeats, Mixed and Mastered by Posigee is available on all digital stores;

https://song.link/i/1625636083

The Video was shot by Nana Kofi Akromah is also available on YouTube.

