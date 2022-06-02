Samini returns to school! Links up with coursemate Kokoveli after lectures!

Ace Reggae/Dancehall maestro, Samini has returned to school and has inspired all those wishing to go back to the classroom that it’s never too late to be there.

Samini shared a video of himself in the classroom and during a presentation to show us that he has gone back to school to learn more and that it’s never too late for anyone who wants to go back to the classroom to do the same.

From the post, Samini is currently at GIMPA school of business and we all know that means he’s trying to learn more about the business world in order to be able to manage both his musical and business careers well which we believe is a good thing.

According to him, the post is to inspire and not intimidate anyone as he has been able to go back to the classroom at his age, then it means anyone can go back to the classroom if only you are determined.

This post is to #inspire whoever wants to go back to #school that it’s #NEVER too late to start from wherever you left off . We had a presentation yesterday and I had to flex right .. it went well in the end chale … shada no fit limit me but it’s important I keep the dress code lol.

