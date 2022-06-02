Patapaa fires shots at popular blogger for hanging out with wife in Germany; wife reacts!

Liha Miller, Germany-based Turkish wife of Ghanaian hitmaker, Justice Amoah, well known as Patapaa, has reacted a few hours after her husband’s rantings.

In the late hours of yesterday, blogger Zionfelix shared a video of himself with the wife of Patapaa during his tour in Germany. He shared a video of them having a ride out in town. They were spotted cruising in an expensive restaurant where they were seen eating a local dish.

Whilst a lot of people were of the opinion that ZionFelix hooked up with the wife of Patapaa for an interview, others also say they suspect their closeness as they tease the blogger to stay clear from her.

Patapaa reacted to the video shared by ZionFelix as he accused him of causing problems in their marriage. He shared the video of his wife Liha Miller on his status and stated that the blogger is the cause of his marital problem.

Reacting to the accusations of her husband Patapaa, Liha said in a new video that she does not have time to explain herself to ‘fools’ and so whatever is said about her should be taken as such.

