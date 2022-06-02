Criss Waddle clears the air on all viral beefs from his camp involving Medikal, Showboy & Okese1

CEO of Arab Money Gang Business (AMG Bizness), Kwaku Addai, popularly known in showbiz scenes as Criss Waddle has addressed issues surrounding all the popular beefs that sprang up from his camp that had to do with himself and Medikal, Medikal & Showboy and Medikal & Okese1.

Criss Waddle and Medikal dropped a song on the same day and a tweet from the latter shows that his boss was rubbishing him to others for dropping a song on the same day as his saying he wouldn’t have if he had known.

The tweet of Medikal generated a lot of negative responses and captions that made some people think they were even fighting but Criss Waddle has addressed that issue saying it’s impossible for him and Medikal to beef as we know how he is.

According to Criss Waddle, we Ghanaians love negative things and feed on them hence the tweet from Medikal generated that which is why most people are dwelling on that to claim they’re having issues but they are not.

Medikal and Criss Waddle are more than workers hence fighting among them was something some of us decided not to believe especially when they’ve been spotted together having fun.

Furthermore, the leader of the AMG Business record label has narrated what inspired the never-ending banter between two of his proteges, Medikal and Okese1.

According to him, Okese1 reached out to him and expressed his displeasure after Medikal unfollowed him on Instagram for reasons he had no idea about.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Criss Waddle intimated that he personally reached out to Medikal and settled their differences and caused them to squash their beef and reunite as brothers.

However, there was a second phase of their banter after Okese1 dropped his first hit song “Na Today” and went to Hitz FM to have an interview with Andy Dosty to promote the song.

He stated that there was a misconception that Medikal rubbished Okese1 to Andy Dosty and that inspired Andy’s decision to drive Okese1 out of his studio.

Criss Waddle stated that he has decided to step out of their beef this time around because he was once forced to breach the gap between the two rappers but he feels the two want their second beef to be handled differently.

Lastly, the AMG head honcho has finally shared his sentiments about the never-ending scuffle between two of his proteges, Medikal and Showboy.

In an interview on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Pratt, the “Bie Gya” hitmaker revealed that there has been quite a number of times where he has reached out to Showboy to caution him and talk to him as a brother to quit his petty rants but all his efforts have proven futile.

He revealed that Showboy has been blaming his actions on the things he is going through in life and he perfectly understands his distress and the reason behind his petty rants against Medikal but the fans may not understand him.

Criss Waddle further insinuated that he has tried his possible best to get the two rappers to settle their scores amicably but to no avail and for that reason, he has decided to back out from their banter and leave them to their fates.

He said that the issue between the rappers isn’t as serious as most people think because he believes the two rappers were displeased with how the other handled a certain issue.

However, he said that the brawl between the two rappers cannot be settled on the phone, hence he believes when Showboy is finally freed from prison, they would have the time to settle their differences as men without the need of introducing him to the discussion.

