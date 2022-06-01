fbpx
Minister Owusua launches Here To Worship EP; out on 3rd June

Photo Credit: Minister Owusua

Joy unspeakable was experienced at the launch of Minister Owusua‘s Here To Worship EP at the Watered Garden Church, Dansoman.

The launch took place on the 30th of April, 2022, and had in attendance legendary gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia, Harry Fiscian, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Minister Enana, Isreal Louis, The Everflourishing Choir, Ebenezer Gaisie, Kekeli Musiq and others.

The event was glorious as God’s people came together to worship their maker.

The EP, which happens to be Minister Owusua’s debut, is a compilation of 5 Holy Spirit-filled songs that has production credits from some of the industry’s great.

The Here To Worship EP will be available on all music stores from the 3rd of June 2022.

