Medikal & Fella Makafui bag latest ambassadorial deal!

Samuel Adu Frimpong, aka Medikal, and wife, Precious Frimpong, aka Fella Makafui are the new ambassadors of a skincare line.

The millionaire rapper and his wife who happens to be an actress and an entrepreneur inked the contract with a skincare product company.

Medikal took to his Instagram page to share photos of the deal as well as to express his excitement in inking the contract with his wife.

He wrote; Happy to be part of the @officialskinzone_ family Best Skincare product. Follow their page for more updates.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.