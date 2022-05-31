fbpx
Medikal & Fella Makafui bag latest ambassadorial deal!

The dopest celebrity couple there is!

Medikal & Fella Makafui bag latest ambassadorial deal!
Photo Credit: Medikal

Samuel Adu Frimpong, aka Medikal, and wife, Precious Frimpong, aka Fella Makafui are the new ambassadors of a skincare line.

The millionaire rapper and his wife who happens to be an actress and an entrepreneur inked the contract with a skincare product company.

Medikal took to his Instagram page to share photos of the deal as well as to express his excitement in inking the contract with his wife.

He wrote; Happy to be part of the @officialskinzone_ family  Best Skincare product. Follow their page for more updates.

