Kwabena Kwabena bemoans rate of alarming junk music now as compared to earlier years

Kwabena Kwabena bemoans rate of alarming junk music now as compared to earlier years
Photo Credit: Kwabena Kwabena /Facebook

Ace highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena has lamented on how recent breed of artistes do not painstakingly put efforts in employing professional mixing and mastering engineers.

To him, the transition from the cassette era to the CD and digital media era has not been a great one.

“I say this because most of the songs we hear on the radio, I can confidently say are not well mixed and mastered. It is unfortunate because things have become a one-person job. I mean there is just one man doing everything because of google,” he told Y107.9FM’s Rev Erskine on the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’.

According to him, musicians have to seem to forget there are musicians in the field who can make their sound authentic.

Kwabena Kwabena who believes in employing mixing and mastering engineers revealed from the very onset of his musical career, he has always relied on Hubert Kofi Anti to work on his songs.

“So after the studio production the song leaves my studio to a mastering studio and that’s the reason my sound is authentic and ever green.”

