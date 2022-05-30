Stonebwoy’s electrifying performance at London’s City Splash Fest!

Latest signee of Def Jam Records & Universal Music Group, Stonebwoy performed at the City Splash Fest which was held in London on Sunday, May 29.

A snippet of his performance shows that he really entertained the crowd to the brim and netizens are applauding him for his performance.

He shared this snippet on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter. Watch the performance below;

Representing Ghana 🇬🇭 from ASHAIMAN TO THE WORLD 🌎 pic.twitter.com/1weWqIH4Mg — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) May 29, 2022

Some reactions the post got are;

@andy_andyHRP – You have a beautiful voice let the world know it….u scream too much dwarfing ur great voice. They will tell u high energy blah blah….it becomes noise really!

@Bhimgains – Massive as thought, always fire-blazing

@curtis_fresh – Great performance but the stage look disgusting

@Mariamaluisac01 – We probably have to start selling Stonebwoy songs at the pharmacy cuz he is soul healingBIHM. 1GAD to the wiasee

Dem Go Do Like Dem No Hear Am.

The Whole City Splash Up 💥@CitySplashFest

Until next time check out Therapy 👇🏾https://t.co/vw6MPWIIAd pic.twitter.com/0REd0IO5WX — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) May 29, 2022

@PatienceSekyi1 – I always pray God give this legend longlife for me cus am inspired when ever I listen to his songs as for the stage performance dier no one comes closer God bless you my GAD

@stonebwoy

is my wish to see you one day I love you forever BHIM

#Stonebwoy

@Blakkrasta – Congrats on a beautiful LIVE performance @stonebwoy

yesterday at the @CitySplashFest in South London. Impressive!

@JaneralBurnito1 – Stonebwoy Is Not Celebrated Enough. Man Puts His Body On The Line For Ghana Music. Reppiing All The Big Festival Worldwide We Never Seen Ghanaian Artistes On Before. GIVE HIM HIS FLOWERS!!!

we just got off stage and Yo!!!

city splash concert wtf 🤯🤯🤯

Stonebwoy went crazy,another dope performance 🔥🔥🔥 — OGEE 🎤 (@OgeeTheMc) May 29, 2022

