Let’s not limit God’s creativity – Odehyie Selly

Fans have gone gaga over Odehyie Selly music video for her new single, Nkwa Tin Tin, months after promising fans its release.

The Skyweb directed video samples of scenic pictures, skewered to great performances, telling a great and unique life story.

Born Selina Asamoah, Odehyie Selly has arguably become one of Ghana’s lead gospel brands with creative compositions since her introduction into the gospel and entertainment space.

Nkwa Tin Tin(Cover of Fameye’s song) can be said to be an “out-of-the-box creativity” as the singer explored all areas of life making the song extra motivating.

This she believes will go a long in killing the misconception that paints secular musicians as ‘evil’.

“I believe all talents are God-given. I disagree most of the time when I see or hear some of my colleagues trying to detach themselves from our brothers and sisters who have chosen to do secular music.

Listen And Stream here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/odehyieselly/nkwatintin

The God who created us is a master of creativity and his creativity is not only limited to gospel musicians, let us not try to box God’s creativity” she said.

The song and its visuals are out and can be accessed on all the streaming platforms.

Follow Odehyie Selly on these social platforms.

Facebook: Odehyie Selly

Instagram: @OdehyieSellyOfficial

YouTube: Odehyie Selly

