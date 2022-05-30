Feli Nuna fires back at A-Plus

Feli Nuna was caught up in a heated argument with veteran musician/politician Kwame A-Plus during their United Showbiz segment.

He questioned Feli Nuna’s boyfriend’s relevance if he couldn’t finance her music career and had to seek investment from others.

Feli Nuna, who in an interview with Neat FM’s Ola Michael during the Entertainment GH show, threw a fresh set of salvos at A-Plus

During the interview, Ola Michael was forced to read messages from listeners as many applauded Feli Nuna for her bravery, and when Kwame A-Plus’ name was mentioned, she asked a daring question.

“Who Is ‘She’ Kwame A-Plus?”

