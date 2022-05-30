Diana Asamoah trends again after hosting United Showbiz & pulling a successful publicity stunt for new single!

Viral internet sensation a and Ace Gospel songstress, Evangelist Diana Asamoah once again dominated the airwaves over the weekend with a publicity stunt for new single & as the host of the popular UTV United Showbiz programme.

Diana took the hosting of the show to another level when she changed her outfit twice.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo who was one of the panellists sought to find out the secret to her change in wardrobe and source of wealth.

Furthermore, after a plethora of congratulatory messages descended on her from all directions after she shared what was interpreted as pre-wedding photos and a wedding announcement, Diana Asamoah has finally given us the real reason behind what she did.

The internet went agog days ago when the veteran singer posed in beautiful pre-wedding photos alongside a message which asked her fans to ‘save the date’- a cliche that is often used to formally announce a wedding on social media.

However, after getting all the attention for the stunt she pulled, the award-winning Gospel artiste has said the post was designed to usher in a new single she wants to drop.

Diana shared this new development in a post we sighted on her Facebook page which reads;

Fellow Ghanaians, the date is out. Instant Premiere; Tomorrow, Saturday at 11am(Ghana Time) 12noon (Uk Time) Link in the BIO

