Tickets out for Sarkodie & R2Bees ‘It’s About Time’ concert in New York

Tickets out for Sarkodie & R2Bees 'It's About Time' concert in New York; Gyakie, Kelvynboy, Camidoh, Darkovibes billed!
Photo Credit: R2Bees

Tickets & other billed artistes for Sarkodie & R2Bees’ epic It’s About Time concert on the Saturday, July 30th, 7pm inside New York’s Palladium have been announced and are on sale.

Tickets are going for a cool $100 for the General admission section closer to the main stage, $80 & $60 for Mezzane section. Purchase here.

Owing to over a decade of friendship, ace music duo, R2Bees made up of Omar Sterling & Mugees has teamed up with Sarkodie to host It’s About Time concert in the USA.

This follows a viral video of a link-up between the two acts in Tema, the city which nurtured and birthed out their talents.

Sarkodie and R2Bees have been a heavy influence on the Ghanaian music culture as pertaining to the current millennials and with the huge success of their individual concerts in December 2021, they are seeking to invade the states with the Tema Fever.

The two have collaborated on some timeless hits such as ‘Baby’, ‘Yawa’, and ‘Bayla’ among several others. Further details will be communicated as the event unfolds. Keep logged in to Ghanamusic.com!

