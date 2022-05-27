Luminary DMR releases Discovery album

Luminary DMR strikes again with a whopping 16-track debut album dubbed, Discovery that fully shows his music abilities to the music audience.

Poised to be the breakout album that launches his artistry to the world, it consists of productions from top talents including one from DMR Records itself, Lionel Lawson, Richlife Music, Cash Two beats, Beat Vampire, Wilbert Music, and Highly Spirituals’ Kaywa who produced some tracks on the album as well as mastered the entire album.

Discovery album is interlaced with all the trending genres of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and other indigenous sounds that encapsulate the Ghanaian cultural experience.

It boasts of tracks such as Diz Game, Agyeiwaa, My Sit, Naya Bingi, Bobobo, I Dey Buy All, Making It, Ghetto Break, Asem, Match Up, No Vex, Yeh Yeh!, No Be So!, Odo Be, Kokroko (thank God) and No Vex (ii) which is a Bonus Track.

Judging from the song titles alone, the album navigates through a wide variety of topical issues and is set to be the perfect fit for whatever mood you are in.

Vibe on!

