fbpx
Top Stories

Luminary DMR releases Discovery album

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 57 mins ago
Luminary DMR releases Discovery album
Photo Credit: Luminary DMR

Luminary DMR strikes again with a whopping 16-track debut album dubbed, Discovery that fully shows his music abilities to the music audience.

Poised to be the breakout album that launches his artistry to the world, it consists of productions from top talents including one from DMR Records itself, Lionel Lawson, Richlife Music, Cash Two beats, Beat Vampire, Wilbert Music, and Highly Spirituals’ Kaywa who produced some tracks on the album as well as mastered the entire album.

Discovery album is interlaced with all the trending genres of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and other indigenous sounds that encapsulate the Ghanaian cultural experience.

It boasts of tracks such as Diz Game, Agyeiwaa, My Sit, Naya Bingi, Bobobo, I Dey Buy All, Making It, Ghetto Break, Asem, Match Up, No Vex, Yeh Yeh!, No Be So!, Odo Be, Kokroko (thank God) and No Vex (ii) which is a Bonus Track.

Judging from the song titles alone, the album navigates through a wide variety of topical issues and is set to be the perfect fit for whatever mood you are in.

Vibe on!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 57 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

I'm the only rapper to have broken Sarkodie's VGMA record since 2012; he has congratulated me - Lyrical Joe

I’m the only rapper to have broken Sarkodie’s VGMA record since 2012; he has congratulated me – Lyrical Joe

4 days ago
I started writing at 16, played shows in villages, failed auditions for Hitmaker & Mentor - Black Sherif rebuts Blakk Rasta's '1-way' & 'lucky' comment

I started writing at 16, played shows in villages, failed auditions for Hitmaker & Mentor – Black Sherif rebuts Blakk Rasta’s ‘1-way’ & ‘lucky’ comment

4 days ago
Fuse ODG's collab with Major Lazer hits Double Platinum

Fuse ODG applauds Feli Nuna for standing up for herself

4 days ago
Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif

2022 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker