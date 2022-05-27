fbpx
Criss Waddle makes up for the long hiatus with a Stonebwoy joint; Take Me Back

He just returned and dropped a banger! Stream here!

Criss Waddle makes up for the long hiatus with a Stonebwoy joint; Take Me Back
Photo Credit: Criss Waddle

He’s back like he never left! AMG Bizness head honcho, Criss Waddle has ended his long hiatus from producing bangers with yet another big tune dubbed, Take Me Back.

He makes up for all the years he’s been silent with a Stonebwoy feature on this lover’s jam which comes with dope visuals, and guess what, it’s off his upcoming album!

The afrobeat rhythm oozes a relatable storyline of a guy being rejected by a woman he invested a lot of effort & resources into because he’s broke now.

‘TAKE ME BACK’ is an afrobeat project recorded by Criss Waddle & Stonebwoy and was produced by award-winning producer Beatz Da Kay.

Stream on preferred music store here – https://crux-global.lnk.to/TakeMeBack

This song comes as the first release since Criss dropped his hip hop collabo “King Kong” with decorated Tema rapper Kwesi Arthur 4 years ago.

Criss Waddle was born and raised in Tema, Ghana. His music influences are hip hop & afrobeat. He is affiliated with the music group and community R2Bees.

His music label AMG Music has been one of the torch bearers of the current dispensation of rap music in Ghana producing names like Medikal.

