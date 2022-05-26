Sarkodie shortlisted with Angelique Kidjo, Diamond Platinumz, others for Apple Music’s Africa Now Anniversary Special

Sarkodie has been listed in Apple Music’s Special Anniversary look-back at a year of showcasing the continent’s biggest hits – and the Artists behind them!

The Anniversary Special

Friday, May 27th marks the second full year of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1. For 12 months, LootLove has led a sonic tour across Africa, interviewing the biggest and best acts, and shining a spotlight on the next generation of African superstars.

On this special anniversary episode, LootLove takes us through some of the most special highlights from season two, including artist interviews and some of the the most notable chart-toppers from the past year.

Interview Highlights

LootLove shares her best interview moments with this week’s cover stars: on episode 1, Angelique Kidjo discussed working with a cross-section of artists from across the continent; Msaki (episode 24) revealed how she found her place in the world of electronic music;

Diamond Platnumz (episode 39) shared how he learned to produce during lockdown; Asake (episode 38) revealed how spirituality shapes his art; Tems (episode 15) covered her journey of building new audiences around the world; and Sarkodie (episode 8) shared what excites him about the next generation of African artists.

The Big 5

LootLove shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from Claudio Wade feat. Nkosazana Daughter, Ajebo Hustlers, Wendy Kay feat. Njerae, Blxckie, and Mavins, Crayon and Ayra Starr feat. LADIPOE, Magixx and Boy Spyce.

Loot Loves

Each week, LootLove chooses her favourite track, taken from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold and his Lucky Daye collab, “Sinner,” from Apple Music’s Africa to the World playlist. Listen HERE, and catch all of LootLoves picks on on Apple Music’s LootLoves playlist.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, May 27th at 10a Lagos/London / 11a Johannesburg/Paris / 2a LA / 5a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow or on Cool FM in Nigeria every Sunday at 6pm.

