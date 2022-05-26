Gyakie has a message for starved fans!

Jackeline Acheampong, aka Gyakie has addressed fans who have been waiting forever for anew music from her camp and it’s heartwarming.

The singer has kept her fans in suspension after she revealed her intentions to release an EP. She has been spotted in numerous videos embarking on social tasks relating to the upcoming project.

However, she has still not detailed anything about her upcoming but she continues to tease fans with excerpts of what she has been working on just to keep her fans and all music lovers in anticipation.

I value you too much to present just anything to you. I want to give you SOMETHING! Something nice! 💛 pic.twitter.com/YiEt9JCkud — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) May 25, 2022

While fans wait for the release of the project, Gyakie has assured them of something amazing, saying she values her fans so much that she wouldn’t present just anything to them.

Taking to her Twitter page; she wrote; I value you too much to present just anything to you. I want to give you SOMETHING! Something nice!

