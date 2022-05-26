fbpx
Gyakie has a message for starved fans!

Just wait for it!

4 hours ago
Gyakie has a message for starved fans!
Photo Credit: Gyakie /Twitter

Jackeline Acheampong, aka Gyakie has addressed fans who have been waiting forever for anew music from her camp and it’s heartwarming.

The singer has kept her fans in suspension after she revealed her intentions to release an EP. She has been spotted in numerous videos embarking on social tasks relating to the upcoming project.

However, she has still not detailed anything about her upcoming but she continues to tease fans with excerpts of what she has been working on just to keep her fans and all music lovers in anticipation.

While fans wait for the release of the project, Gyakie has assured them of something amazing, saying she values her fans so much that she wouldn’t present just anything to them.

Taking to her Twitter page; she wrote; I value you too much to present just anything to you. I want to give you SOMETHING! Something nice!

