Empress Gifty unveiled as Terrorism Awareness Campaign ambassador by Ministry of National Security
Photo Credit: Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty has bagged an ambassadorial deal with the Ministry of National Security to combat terrorist attacks and sensitize the masses on the recently launched 999 hotline.

In view of measures to avoid a terrorist invasion in Ghana, the nation has been put on Red Alert by the Ministry of National Security.

They have made available various campaigns to sensitize Ghanaians on proactive measures to be taken in case they chance upon suspicious individuals and activities around their vicinities and locations.

hence, to better drive in the message, influential Gospel songstress, Empress Gifty has been outdoored as an ambassador to aid the Ministry’s agenda.

In commenting on the new position, she stated, “I am honoured to be selected as one of the Ambassadors to champion terrorism awareness campaign in Ghana. See something say something is every Ghanaian’s responsibility to safeguard the security of your community.

