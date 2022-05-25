fbpx
Top Stories

Yaa Pono announces date for new song

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Yaa Pono announces date for new song
Photo Credit: Yaa Pono

Uptown Energy Records, the record label of Yaa Pono has announced the first single – titled “Fa Adwen” – to be released by the rapper in the year 2022.

The song, off the Mawusi EP, will be available across all digital streaming platforms on Monday 6th June 2022.

“Fa Adwen”, produced by Gbevu Music Group, is a mix of HipHop and HipLife and features rapper Flowking Stone.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Video Premiere: Hajia Bintu by Shatta Wale feat. Captan & Ara B

2021 Week 1: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

10th January 2021
Video Premiere: Hajia Bintu by Shatta Wale feat. Captan & Ara B

2020 Week 53: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

3rd January 2021
Ishak Spark: An artistry that can't just be ignored

Ishak Spark: An artistry that can’t be ignored

2nd January 2021
Video Premiere: Hajia Bintu by Shatta Wale feat. Captan & Ara B

2020 Week 52: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

27th December 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker