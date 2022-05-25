Yaa Pono announces date for new song

Uptown Energy Records, the record label of Yaa Pono has announced the first single – titled “Fa Adwen” – to be released by the rapper in the year 2022.

The song, off the Mawusi EP, will be available across all digital streaming platforms on Monday 6th June 2022.

“Fa Adwen”, produced by Gbevu Music Group, is a mix of HipHop and HipLife and features rapper Flowking Stone.

