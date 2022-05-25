We are not divorced! She’s a nurse abroad & returned to Europe for work after our marriage – Patapaa clarifies

Justice Amoah, aka Patapaa, has debunked rumours he has divorced his Germany-based Turkish wife. Liha Miller following the release of yet another viral single, Glaxx Nkoaa.

In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, Patapaa explained that his wife, Liha Miller, has traveled back to Europe to work since she is not permanently based in Ghana.

“You know that my wife is a white woman from Europe but not permanently based in Ghana and besides she’s a nurse.

“So, she has gone back to make more money abroad and I’m also making money here in Ghana that’s why you’ve not been seeing her these days,” he said.

Giving more details as to why she had to leave, the artiste disclosed that his wife’s profession as a nurse requires her to be available for work after a short break.

He also showered his wife with praises for being a supportive wife and appreciated God for giving her to him as a wife.

“She’s a nurse abroad, you know that white people don’t joke with their work so she has gone back to Europe after we got married last year.

“She’s a very intelligent, brilliant and hardworking woman that’s why I thank God always for giving me such an amazing wife,” Patapaa concluded.

Patapaa and his wife, Liha Miller, officiated their wedding in 2021 in the artiste’s hometown in Agona Swedru.

