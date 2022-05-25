fbpx
Top Stories

Kuami Eugene spotted in new mansion & Range Rover after dropping latest ‘Take Away’ single

If you no get money anything you say be funny! Stream his new single here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Kuami Eugene spotted in new mansion & Range Rover after dropping latest 'Take Away' single
Photo Credit: Boomplay

Kuami Eugene has been spotted with a new Range Rover and a new mansion following the release of his latest jam, ‘Take Away’

The Lynx Entertainment star who has countless hit songs and multiple awards to his name despite his relatively short stint in the music industry has been seen in a new video subtly rubbing his wealth in our face.

The Rockstar as he affectionately refers to himself is presently out with a new single dubbed Take Away. He was seen jamming to the song in a way that would promote the new track.

@ghanamusic

@Kuami Eugene goes viral with his new song #takeaway #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #Ghanamusic #fyp

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

He was shirtless but essentially, his mansion and Range Rover in the background which seemed to be his new acquisitions were more conspicuous in the background as far as the video is concerned.

Meanwhile, Kuame Eugene believes honing his relevancy in Ghana and continuing to dominate the local scene like he has been doing consistently since he burst onto the scene matters to him a lot than going international.

In his words, he wants to be a local champion whose music would continue to reverberate everywhere, have all the endorsement deals and monopolize TV & radio than being an international star.

‘There are some endorsement deals in our country. International companies that come to settle in Ghana are gonna ask who is the biggest here.

And I want them to hear Kuami, Kuami! When you come to Ghana, I’m on a billboard, I’m on radio, I’m on TV and it’s because I am what people locally want. I don’t want to leave, go international and lose what I have here. I need to figure out how to combine both and how to gain from both sides,’ he said in a recent interview with Pan African Music (PAM).

The single also recounted how he got featured on CKay’s Love Nwantiti track which is making giant strides across all digital platforms, especially YouTube.

“So when I first heard the song it was not even that big. CKay was a new artist, I was out there and Joeboy was out there. I initially went to the studio with another artist named Blaqbonez, and he was on the same label as CKay.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Matchless Father! Ruth Adjei will get you fired up in worship with latest single

4 days ago
I wrote 'Asuoden', 'Paper', others for Sista Afia but she hasn't thanked me; my new 'Julie' single is a true life story - Ayesem

I wrote ‘Asuoden’, ‘Paper’, others for Sista Afia but she hasn’t thanked me; my new ‘Julie’ single is a true life story – Ayesem

4 days ago
Timbaland reacts to Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' visuals; estimated to hit 1m views under 48hrs!

Timbaland reacts to Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ visuals; estimated to hit 1m views under 48hrs!

5 days ago
Stonebwoy invades Miami at the Planet AFROPUNK Live Experience this Friday!

Stonebwoy invades Miami at the Planet AFROPUNK Live Experience this Friday!

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker