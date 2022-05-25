Kuami Eugene spotted in new mansion & Range Rover after dropping latest ‘Take Away’ single

Kuami Eugene has been spotted with a new Range Rover and a new mansion following the release of his latest jam, ‘Take Away’

The Lynx Entertainment star who has countless hit songs and multiple awards to his name despite his relatively short stint in the music industry has been seen in a new video subtly rubbing his wealth in our face.

The Rockstar as he affectionately refers to himself is presently out with a new single dubbed Take Away. He was seen jamming to the song in a way that would promote the new track.

He was shirtless but essentially, his mansion and Range Rover in the background which seemed to be his new acquisitions were more conspicuous in the background as far as the video is concerned.

Meanwhile, Kuame Eugene believes honing his relevancy in Ghana and continuing to dominate the local scene like he has been doing consistently since he burst onto the scene matters to him a lot than going international.

In his words, he wants to be a local champion whose music would continue to reverberate everywhere, have all the endorsement deals and monopolize TV & radio than being an international star.

‘There are some endorsement deals in our country. International companies that come to settle in Ghana are gonna ask who is the biggest here.

And I want them to hear Kuami, Kuami! When you come to Ghana, I’m on a billboard, I’m on radio, I’m on TV and it’s because I am what people locally want. I don’t want to leave, go international and lose what I have here. I need to figure out how to combine both and how to gain from both sides,’ he said in a recent interview with Pan African Music (PAM).

The single also recounted how he got featured on CKay’s Love Nwantiti track which is making giant strides across all digital platforms, especially YouTube.

“So when I first heard the song it was not even that big. CKay was a new artist, I was out there and Joeboy was out there. I initially went to the studio with another artist named Blaqbonez, and he was on the same label as CKay.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.