I'm the only rapper to have broken Sarkodie's VGMA record since 2012; he has congratulated me - Lyrical Joe
Photo Credit: Lyrical joe

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2022 Rapper of the Year, Joseph Gamor, aka Lyrical Joe has made a bold statement on breaking Sarkodie’s record in the scheme.

Sarkodie has been reigning as the best rapper in the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) since 2012. However, rapper Lyrical Joe has finally taken the title away from Sarkodie as he brags about his achievement.

According to Lyrical Joe who won the Best rapper in this year’s VGMA, Sarkodie was the only rapper to have won the Best Rapper during his first nomination in the rap category.

During an interview on Kastle Entertainment Show, Lyrical Joe was asked if he was congratulated by Sarkodie after winning the Best rapper for this year’s award event, he said, “It’s very touching to get congratulations from Sarkodie because this award that I won I am the one to have broken Sarkodie’s record.

“I’m only appearing for the first time and actually I have taken it since 2012 that Sarkodie won after appearing the first time and winning it which was actually his first nomination,” he told Amansan Krakye.

He continued, “Since then no one has been able to break Sarkodie’s record till now so it’s a great feeling for someone like that to also send me his congratulations”.

