Fuse ODG applauds Feli Nuna for standing up for herself

He defended her following the heated banter between herself and A-plus

Fuse ODG's collab with Major Lazer hits Double Platinum
Fuse ODG has praised Feli Nuna for defending herself and other women in the creative industry against sexual exploitation by managers and investors.

Last Saturday, during the United Showbiz show, perceived pundits suggested that female musicians looking for investors should be willing to give in to their sexual demands.

During which A-Plus questioned the relevance of Feli Nuna’s boyfriend on why he couldn’t finance her music career and she had to seek investment from others.

“You have a wealthy boyfriend who does not work in the creative industry so he doesn’t put his money into your career.” he quizzed.

“Does what you’re saying make sense?” Feli Nuna retorted.

A-Plus who did not seem pleased with Nuna’s counter-statement responded: “What doesn’t make sense is your partner you call a boyfriend. He is a very fucking boy.”

Fuse ODG responded to Feli Nuna’s bravery on the primetime show by writing under the comment session of her photo captured in the UTV studios:

The owner of Off Da Ground Records also took to Twitter to complain about how A-Plus and other panelists on the show openly confirmed the “sex for investment” phenomenon in Ghana’s creative industry.

Fuse’s reaction to the tense situation on UTV demonstrates his unwavering support for his musician.

