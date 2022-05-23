Fuse ODG applauds Feli Nuna for standing up for herself

Fuse ODG has praised Feli Nuna for defending herself and other women in the creative industry against sexual exploitation by managers and investors.

Last Saturday, during the United Showbiz show, perceived pundits suggested that female musicians looking for investors should be willing to give in to their sexual demands.

During which A-Plus questioned the relevance of Feli Nuna’s boyfriend on why he couldn’t finance her music career and she had to seek investment from others.

“You have a wealthy boyfriend who does not work in the creative industry so he doesn’t put his money into your career.” he quizzed.

“Does what you’re saying make sense?” Feli Nuna retorted.

A-Plus who did not seem pleased with Nuna’s counter-statement responded: “What doesn’t make sense is your partner you call a boyfriend. He is a very fucking boy.”

Fuse ODG responded to Feli Nuna’s bravery on the primetime show by writing under the comment session of her photo captured in the UTV studios:

This #UnitedShowbiz panel interview with @FeliNuna has displayed how dangerous the creative industry space is for women in Ghana. A man should have the right to want to have sex with the woman if the woman needs their investment? Proud of Feli for standing up & #IStandWithFeli — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) May 22, 2022

The owner of Off Da Ground Records also took to Twitter to complain about how A-Plus and other panelists on the show openly confirmed the “sex for investment” phenomenon in Ghana’s creative industry.

Fuse’s reaction to the tense situation on UTV demonstrates his unwavering support for his musician.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.