Edem, Pappy Kojo, Nina Ricchie, Kobi Rana, Fuse defend Feli Nuna after her heated banter with A-Plus on live TV!

Following the scuffle between Feli Nuna and A Plus during last weekend’s edition of United Showbiz on UTV, Edem, Pappy Kojo, Nina Ricchie, Kobi Rana, Fuse ODG & other netizens have defended her.

It seems a lot of people are excited over the fact that singer Feli Nuna stood up for herself and other women by fighting A Plus on live television.

Social media was heated up from Saturday night till this morning after Feli Nuna and controversial political activist A Plus clashed over the sponsorship of women in the music industry.

Artistes such as Edem, Pappy Kojo, Nina Ricchie and Kobi Rana have also added their voice in fulls upport of Feli Nuna following what ensued.

Ghanaian musician, Edem shared on his official Twitter page, @iamedem about how Feli Nuna was disrespected on the show and how other female artistes shouldn’t tolerate such utterances from male pundits.

Feli Nuna insults A Plus on United Showbiz, UTV. pic.twitter.com/cBZtxDldQ3 — JO ☆🇬🇭 (@skulsonofficial) May 22, 2022

Feli Nuna was purely disrespected on that Panel..Nobody should take that bullshit all in the name of promotion..

Pappy Kojo tweeted, “A plus can’t rap can’t dress & can’t also respect women, he only respects women GH think have money like Yvonne, how can you be old & ignorant . F**k Utv & anyone who watches Utv”

The UK-based Ghanaian artist Fused ODG has jumped to support artist Feli Nuna in the battle between the artist and A Plus.

This #UnitedShowbiz panel interview with @FeliNuna has displayed how dangerous the creative industry space is for women in Ghana. A man should have the right to want to have sex with the woman if the woman needs their investment? Proud of Feli for standing up & #IStandWithFeli — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) May 22, 2022

He disclosed in a tweet how the panel of the entertainment show has shown how the industry can be dangerous for women.

According to Fuse, A Plus’ comments on the entertainment shows were immature and also show how the music industry is dangerous for female artists in Ghana to progress.

He quizzed the activist if women in the industry could only strive if they end up having something intimate with men.

